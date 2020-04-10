‘Stay wicked fah apaht’: Police department reminds New Englanders of the importance of social distancing

(WHDH) — One police department is using electronic highway signs to remind New Englanders of the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Haverhill police to fine people who violate social distancing rules during coronavirus outbreak

Police in Norway, Maine, shared photos of a highway sign with bright orange lettering that read, “STAY WICKED FAH APAHT. SIX FEET OR MORE.”

The photo, which was posted on Facebook earlier this week, has been shared hundreds of times.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)