FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority has adopted an employee COVID-19 vaccination verification policy to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ferry service announced Tuesday that all employees must show that they received at least one COVID-19 vaccination by Wednesday, which marks the first day of the Steamship Authority’s winter service schedule.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated by Feb. 16 will be subject to discipline including possible termination, the ferry service said.

Employees must also continue to maintain COVID-19 vaccinations in compliance with the CDC definition of fully vaccinated and as adopted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Steamship Authority is providing an incentive of up to $500 per employee to encourage vaccination adoption.

Medical and religious exemptions are available, in which case weekly COVID-19 testing will be required.

“Protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers is a critical priority as we continue to be affected by the pandemic and emerging variants of COVID-19,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert B. Davis. “It is imperative that all employees be vaccinated to help halt the spread of COVID-19, and implementation of the verification policy is a major step toward achieving that goal.”

The Steamship Authority offers ferry service between Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)