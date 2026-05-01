DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial against former Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set for opening statements Monday.

A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled Friday.

Last month the Patriots released Diggs after only one season with the team.

Diggs is accused of assaulting his live-in personal chef during a dispute over pay at his Dedham home last year.

According to court paperwork, the private chef said Diggs smacked her and attempted to choke her.

DIggs pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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