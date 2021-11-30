NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Steward Health Care is set to break ground on a new Norwood hospital Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art facility being built on Washington Street will be the area’s first newly constructed hospital in more than 25 years.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Congressman Stephen Lynch, State Sen. Michael Rush, and State Rep. John Rogers will join Norwood town officials and Steward Health Care executive leadership for the groundbreaking at 2 p.m.

The current facility is temporarily closed due to a catastrophic flood and storm event but continues to offer services to the community including diagnostic imaging, mammography, comprehensive cancer care, outpatient specialist, primary care telehealth, in-person visits, and outpatient sleep testing.

