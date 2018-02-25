PARKLAND, Fla. (AP/WHDH) — The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ice hockey team won the Florida championship, 11 days after a gunman killed 17 of their classmates and staff members.

The players said the game wasn’t for them, it was for the 17 victims. “We didn’t play for ourselves, we played for the victims. Just very passionate, emotional. We just left it on the ice,” forward Joey Zenobi said.

The fourth-seeded Eagles upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the Sunday morning semifinals at a minor-league rink near Fort Myers, then routed Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon finals.

Each player on the team received a medal, and they plan to take them back to the school to honor each of the victims.

Ice hockey in Florida is a club sport sponsored by Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida.

