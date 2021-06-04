BOSTON (WHDH) - Storms are slated to move through Massachusetts on Friday afternoon, bringing with it downpours and gusty winds.

The highest risk for storms is between 2 and 6 p.m., according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Temperatures will near 80 degrees, with dew points in the 60s.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the weekend, reaching the high 80s on Saturday and surpassing 90 degrees by Sunday.

The heat is slated to stick around, presenting a possible heat wave on Tuesday.

All about the building heat over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/4miCiVqdkQ — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 4, 2021

Showers/storm risk is highest between 2-6pm. Localized downpours and gusty winds the main threat with storms that form. pic.twitter.com/uEODweHxsN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 4, 2021

