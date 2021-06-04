Feel the difference this morning? With dew points drifting up into the mid to upper 60s overnight and early this morning, we certainly have a summery, soupy air in place as higher humidity is here to stay for several days. While it’s not an all day washout by any stretch, it will be a bit unsettled at times today with the highest risk of showers and storms around the early to mid afternoon (2-6pm). With a good amount of water vapor in the atmosphere, there’s fuel for some of these showers and storms to produce downpours and some gusty winds. Temps today warm up to near 80.



We get past today, and it’s all about the warm-up into the weekend. Mid 80s roll in Saturday, lower 90s for Sunday. Overall, a much, much, MUCH better weekend for the beaches and pools from the weather we had last weekend. Monday – Wednesday look hot and humid too with lows near 70 and highs near 90.

