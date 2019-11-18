Stoughton man nabbed in connection with Middleborough bank robbery

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Middleborough last week was arrested Monday afternoon after turning himself over to police.

Steven M. Cerqueira, 36, was taken into custody at the Stoughton police department after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to an unarmed robbery, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers were called to the Santander Bank on Center Street around 12:30 p.m. November 9, for reports of a robbery in progress.

The suspect, later identified as Cerqueira, allegedly entered the bank, passed a note to the teller and demanded cash from the drawer.

He was then able to flee the bank with an undisclosed amount.

He is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

