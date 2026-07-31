STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara is now accusing the Town of Stoughton and Town Manager Thomas Calter of retaliating against her for her role in the Sandra Birchmore murder case, in which one of her officers is accused of killing the pregnant 23-year-old in 2021.

McNamara is accusing the Town of Stoughton and Calter of violating the Massachusetts Whistleblower Act, which protects “…against employees reporting violations of law or risks to public health, safety or environment; remedies.”

In her amended lawsuit, McNamara said she was retaliated against “…because of her participation with the FBI in their upcoming murder trial related to a former Stoughton police officer,” and “…because of her refusal of Calter’s demands that she destroy an investigation report done involving Sandra Birchmore.”

Federal prosecutors allege former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell murdered Birchmore in 2021 after years of an inappropriate sexual relationship that began when she was a teenager, then staged her death to look like a suicide.

McNamara ordered an internal affairs investigation after Birchmore’s death, in which two other officers also resigned.

“The law, the whistleblower law, is designed to protect employees who report wrongdoing or refuse to participate in unlawful activity, basically to protect an individual from being fired, disciplined, or otherwise punished for any type of speaking out, which is exactly what Chief McNamara did here,” said Ashley Difraia, McNamara’s Attorney.

On Wednesday, the Stoughton Select Board placed McNamara and Calter on paid administrative leave while it conducts a separate, independent investigation. McNamara had already been previously removed from her duties earlier this month after Calter said he received a complaint from a member of the police department regarding her management style.

In response, McNamara filed a lawsuit against the Town, alleging breach of her employment contract and harassment by Calter.

McNamara’s attorneys said they also plan to amend her lawsuit further to add a gender discrimination complaint.

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