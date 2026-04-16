STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A runner from Stow is recovering just in time to hit the ground running.

Caylie McMahon risked never walking again when she had a tumor removed from her spine.

She plans to complete the Boston Marathon on Monday along with her best friend as part of the Spaulding Rehab Team.

McMahon re-learned how to walk at Spaulding after her surgery. Now, she’s determined to give back to the place that gave her so much.

“I was lucky my support system never once let me believe that I would never walk again, everyone was like this this tumor messed with the wrong kid,” McMahon said. “Pretty amazing to give back to the place that gave me so much, so I’m super excited.”

McMahon now plays division one field hockey at the University of Michigan.

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