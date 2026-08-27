STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow police officer placed on administrative leave in June following a controversy with Flock cameras resigned this week.

Jason Rogers was scheduled for a termination hearing; he voluntarily left his position before that hearing could take place.

The department said officers received a complaint that Rogers misused law enforcement databases to track someone he knew.

Stow police said he ran vehicle information through the town’s Flock license plate reader system and another criminal database for no legitimate law enforcement reason.

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