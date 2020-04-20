Stow police ‘disgusted’ with alleged, unnamed actions of former chief

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Police Department is condemning alleged actions by its former chief as “outrageous” but is not commenting on what the actions were after the chief was relieved of all duties over the weekend.

Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino met with state police investigators at the Stow police department on Saturday and placed himself on indefinite administrative leave, according to town officials. Marino was relieved of all duties and Sgt. Darren Thraen was named acting chief.

The police department said it would cooperate with any investigation but while members said they were “disgusted” at Marino’s alleged actions, they would not comment further on what they were.

“The members of the Stow Police Department are deeply disturbed, shocked and disgusted after hearing of the alleged actions of Chief Marino,” the statement read in part. “These alleged actions are outrageous in any civilized society but amplified in a small community such as Stow.”

