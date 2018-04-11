Strawberries top 2018’s list of dirtiest fruits, vegetables

(WHDH) — Strawberry season is upon us, but before you indulge in the sweet treat, be sure to wash them well!

For the third year in a row, strawberries have topped the Environmental Working Group’s “Dirty Dozen” list.

Researchers with the non-profit, non-partisan group rank pesticide contamination in dozens of fruits and vegetables.

Spinach came in the runner-up slot, followed by nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes and sweet bell peppers.

The group says close to 70 percent of all non-organic food has some sort of contamination.

The Environmental Working Group also creates a lesser-known companion to the Dirty Dozen: the “Clean 15.”

Avocados top 2018’s list, followed by sweet corn, pineapples, cabbage, onions, frozen sweet peas, papayas, asparagus, mangoes, eggplant, honeydew melon, kiwi, cantaloupe, cauliflower and broccoli.

