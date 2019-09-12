Stuck drawbridge in Lynn causes Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line delays

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters on the Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line dealt with delays Thursday morning due to a stuck drawbridge in Lynn.

Crews worked to fix the Saugus Drawbridge, which was stuck in the open position around 6:30 a.m.

About a half hour later, the drawbridge was closed, allowing trains to operate as intended.

Residual delays are expected.

No additional information has been released.

Saugus Drawbridge in Lynn has been fixed and is now closed. Trains can now operate as intended. Please expect residual delays up to 20 minutes as train traffic persist on the Rockport/Newburyport line. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 12, 2019

Please expect delays up to 30 minutes on the Rockport/Newburyport Line as the Saugus Drawbridge in Lynn is stuck open. Maintainer is currently working on the issue. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 12, 2019

