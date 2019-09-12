Stuck drawbridge in Lynn causes Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line delays

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Commuters on the Rockport/Newburyport Commuter Rail Line dealt with delays Thursday morning due to a stuck drawbridge in Lynn.
Crews worked to fix the Saugus Drawbridge, which was stuck in the open position around 6:30 a.m.
About a half hour later, the drawbridge was closed, allowing trains to operate as intended.
Residual delays are expected.
No additional information has been released.
