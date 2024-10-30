FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of stabbing a classmate at a Fitchburg high school Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At around 1:59 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at Goodrich Academy, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. When they arrived, they found a student with non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

The stabbed student was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, officials said. A 15-year-old classmate was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Goodrich Academy was placed on lockdown while police responded. The incident remains under investigation.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that this incident was targeted and poses no ongoing threat to other students,” Fitchburg Police Captain Christopher Garcia said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

