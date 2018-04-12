Security boosted after student arrested, gun recovered near East Boston High School

BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — School officials are increasing the use of metal detection technology after a student was arrested and a gun was recovered near East Boston High School, the district said Thursday.

“East Boston High School will increase the use of metal detection technology immediately, and utilize staff and School Police to provide a visible presence in and around the school,” BPS officials said in a statement.

The message was issued shortly after an unnamed student was arrested near the White Street school. Boston police say the student was arrested after a gun was recovered on White Street.

The school was never placed on lockdown and the investigation is ongoing.

In the statement, school officials stressed that “the safety of students and staff is always the top priority.”

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

