MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A student became unresponsive during morning recess at Charles W. Whitcomb Middle School on Monday afternoon, according to Marlboro Public Schools.

In a statement, Marlboro Public Schools said a staff member noticed the child was not responsive, immediately began life-saving measures, and called 911. The student was eventually flown by helicopter to a Worcester hospital.

“Our principal and school counseling staff are meeting with students today, and support is available for any student or family who needs it.Our thoughts are with the student and their family,” Marlboro Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason DeFalco said in a statement.

“I know that my daughter called me from the school saying she had a really bad day and she heard about it, so it must be really stressful on the kids,” a parent said.

There is no immediate word on the child’s status or what caused the child to become unresponsive.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)