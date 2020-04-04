Students from China using connections to order masks for Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Chinese students attending a Boston school are using connections back home to bring tens of thousands of masks to the area.

The students attend the Newman School and are using connections with their parents back in China to find PPE for hospitals in Boston.

“Our kids have been finding places in China where they can order masks as well, we have collected about 20,000 masks,” said Irina Jitomirskaia, a tutor who works with the students.

