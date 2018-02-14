SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Instead of the usual pencil and notebook, students at one Massachusetts school will learn using a deck of cards and poker chips.

MGM Springfield has partnered with two community colleges to train students for work at the new casino scheduled to open this fall.

Students at the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute will learn blackjack, craps, poker derivative games and more. Those who complete two classes at the school will be considered for an audition for a job at the casino.

MGM Springfield announced Tuesday it will reimburse tuition for students if they pass the audition and work at the casino for at least a year.

The Republican newspaper reports about 60 people have signed up for classes so far.

Classes are scheduled to begin Feb. 26.

