A new study suggests that chemicals found in food packaging could be causing people to gain weight.

The study, published in the journal “PLOS Medicine,” said the chemicals called PFA’s can be ingested and absorbed into the blood stream.

Those are found in everything from packaging to textiles.

The chemicals cannot be metabolized or broken down in the body.

Researchers at Harvard found women with the highest PFA levels regained more weight after dieting.

