(WHDH) — When it comes to coffee, Canadian researchers say the darker the roast the better it may be for your brain.

Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto tested Starbucks light, dark and decaffeinated dark roasts in search of a compound that supposedly prevents two protein fragments common in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

They found dark roast coffee yields the highest quantities of the compound, seemingly making it the best pick for brain health.

One researcher says the study does not suggest coffee is a cure to these diseases.

