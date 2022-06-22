Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S., according to a recent study from PennStakes.com.

The study, which analyzed several components such as IQ’s and SAT scores, revealed that Massachusetts scored 93.9 out of 100 in the smartest state index score. The state also had the second-highest IQ ranking just behind New Hampshire.

The top three smartest states include Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maryland.

West Virginia and Mississippi rank lowest on the index, scoring a 12.6 and a 13.3 respectively.

