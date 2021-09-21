LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One Massachusetts city has earned the title of having the rudest drivers in the state.

Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance rates, analyzed their database of more than four million car insurance applications to identify the city with the rudest drivers in every state in 2021.

The site named Lowell as having the rudest drivers in the Bay State, with the city being 55 percent ruder than the state average.

The city with the rudest drivers in the country went to Rancho Cordova, California, with an average of 65.37 per 1,000 drivers there being cited at least once for rude behavior on the roads, the study found.

Insurify says the most common rude driving violations in the nation are failure to stop and failure to yield, with other rude driving violations including street racing, hit-and-runs, and tailgating.

