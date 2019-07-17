(WHDH) — Researchers believe they figured out one reason why more boys pursue math-based careers compared to girls.

According to a new study published Monday in the journal “National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America,” girls are better readers growing up, which may increase their interests in humanities-focused fields.

Researchers looked at reading and math scores of 300,000 15-year-olds across 64 countries and found that math scores didn’t vary much between genders but girls outperformed boys in verbal testing.

An expert with the National Girls Collaborative Project cautions that natural ability is just one factor, saying social cues and stereotypes often position boys as better fits for math and engineering jobs.

