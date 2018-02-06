Study: Uber, Lyft rides contributing to heavy traffic in Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) — Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft have directly contributed to heavier traffic in and around the city of Boston, a new study determined.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council found that Uber and Lyft are pulling people off public transportation and bicycles, and adding cars to the streets.

“We estimate that 15% of ride-hailing trips are taken during rush hour by someone who would have otherwise taken transit. This finding is another piece of evidence that these commercial services are exacerbating congestion on the region’s roadways,” experts said.

MAPC surveyed nearly 1,000 ride-hailing passengers in late 2017 and asked about their demographics, the nature of their trip, and why they chose ride-hailing over other modes of transportation.

The survey found that most ride-hailing users are under the age of 35, that most of them use the service on a weekly basis, and that most don’t own a car.

Less predictably, MAPC says it found that reported rider incomes are similar, and that a substantial number of trips are made by people from households earning less than $38,000 per year.

For more, read the full report here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)