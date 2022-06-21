BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum will start hosting a series of films as part of Summer Movie Nights aboard “Old Ironsides” starting on Friday.

The screenings will be first come, first served due to limited space. General seating is available and guests are allowed to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Museum educators will offer free activities for all ages before the screenings and public historian Carl Herzog will discuss the ship’s history in relation to the film being shown that night.

Movie titles, dates and times for Summer Movie Nights are available on the museum’s website.

All guests 18 and older are required to show a valid state or federal-issued I.D. or passport to board the ship.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)