NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters of the 47-year-old Framingham man accused of shooting another man who allegedly tackled him during a pro-Israel protest in Newton Thursday called for charges to be dropped ahead of his arraignment, saying Scott Hayes was acting in self defense when he opened fire.

“Everything Scott did was self defense, absolutely,” said David Sherman, who witnessed the shooting.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the shooting happened near 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Harvard Street and Washington Street.

Ryan said Hayes had been demonstrating with a small group of other pro-Israel protesters when a 31-year-old Newton man on the other side of the street started shouting comments at them.

After a verbal exchange, Ryan said the man from the other side of the street rushed toward the protesters and tackled Hayes.

Ryan said Hayes shot the man during the ensuing scuffle.

Prosecutors in court documents identified the man who was shot as Caleb Gannon. The DA’s office in an update said Gannon was still receiving treatment at a hospital as of Friday afternoon but was expected to survive.

Police arrested Hayes at the scene on Thursday. Hayes was arraigned in court Friday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

In addition to Hayes, the DA’s office said Newton police applied for a criminal complaint for assault and battery against Gannon. Under state law, the DA’s office said Gannon will be summonsed to court for a hearing to determine whether probable cause exists.

Supporters of Hayes gathered early Friday outside Newton District Court.

“I do not think he should have been arrested and I think every minute that he’s in handcuffs or otherwise in custody is an injustice,” Sherman said.

Speaking after his arraignment, Hayes’ attorneys said supporters pooled their resources to fund Hayes’ $5,000 cash bail. Attorneys said Hayes, who works as a contractor for National Grid, was in good spirits.

Supporters said Hayes is not Jewish and not Israeli. Supporters said he is a peaceful person who has participated in many pro-Israel rallies, though, in hopes of freeing hostages currently being held by Hamas.

Hayes left Newton District Court near 4:30 p.m. after posting bail. Greeted by a crowd of supporters, he did not respond to any questions from reporters.

“It’s important to me that he has shown up for so many things, for the hostages, for the people who were murdered on Oct. 7, with his whole heart and he needs to know that we support him,” one supporter said outside of court.

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for Hayes. As of 4:30 p.m., the fundraiser had collected more than $135,000.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)