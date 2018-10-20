Suspect arrested in Cambridge stabbing

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a non-fatal stabbing Friday night in Cambridge.

Police responded to the area of Thorndike Street about 8 p.m. on Friday for an active barricade situation after initially responding to a reported stabbing two hours earlier, according to Cambridge police.

The victim was released from a local hospital on Saturday after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Then, on Saturday evening, police arrested Russell Giachetto, 51, of Cambridge, on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Giachetto is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Cambridge District Court.