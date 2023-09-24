GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting inside a liquor store in Gardner on Saturday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside Gardner Spirits on East Broadway found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Gardner police.

The man was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with serious injuries.

Soon after, a suspect was arrested. Their name has not been released.

The store could be seen blocked off with crime scene tape late Saturday night with a police cruiser parked outside.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

