BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing an armed assault to murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Mattapan on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 95 River St. found a person matching the description of the suspect walking toward them, according to Boston police. Hakeem Jackson, 29, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

