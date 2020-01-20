Suspect arrested in connection with violent robbery at Worcester nursing home

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – A 25-year-old woman is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with a violent robbery at a Worcester nursing home that was caught on camera.

Elanna Williams was arrested on Country Club Boulevard on Monday on charges of unarmed robbery, vandalism of a building, assault and battery on a person who is 60 or older, assault and battery, and trespassing, according to Worcester police.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court.

Surveillance video from inside the Christopher House shows part of the altercation between staff and Williams after they allegedly noticed her stealing items including a handbag.

It is from that video that an officer with the Worcester Police Department was able to identify Williams.

“Our officer shared an email with the video to everyone who works here and after a day or two, somebody here knew who she was and ended up identifying her,” Lt. Sean Murtha said.

The video shows an employee getting her hand stuck in a door as Williams attempts to lock her out. That employee’s finger was broken in the struggle.

Three employees in total were injured before she took off running out of the building.

“It is a shocking incident for people who don’t sign up for this kind of thing, or aren’t used to this kind of conflict,” Murtha said.

Police say she does have a record but declined to go into further detail.

