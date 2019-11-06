Suspect arrested in connection with Worcester double stabbing

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning after two people were found stabbed on a street in Worcester, officials said.

Carlos Rodriguez, 38, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Queen Street around 6:45 a.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back and a 19-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation between Rodriguez and the two victims.

It’s not clear when Rodriguez will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)