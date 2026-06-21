SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been placed into police custody in connection with a stabbing in Sherborn on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed on Prospect Street around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Sherborn police. The victim was taken to Pine Hill School and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

After an investigation, a suspect was placed into custody. Their name has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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