BOSTON (WHDH) - A man police say was involved in a street shootout in Dorchester is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Chivaugn Neetle, 21, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, second offense, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Dacia St. earlier this morning found shell casings and evidence of a person having been shot, according to Boston police. A gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

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