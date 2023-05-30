FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting a woman to death at a car wash in Fall River on Monday pleaded not guilty Tuesday as he made appearances in two courtrooms across two states.

Officials with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said officers responded to the reported shooting at the Globe Car Wash on Broadway in Fall River around 12:30 p.m. Monday. On scene, officials said officers found Jessenia Simmons, 45, of New Bedford, dead in one of the car wash bays.

Angelo O. Leo, 33, initially fled the scene of the shooting but turned himself in to police in Tiverton, Rhode Island, about a half-hour later, according to the DA’s office.

Leo was arraigned on separate charges in courts in Fall River and Tiverton on Tuesday. During proceedings, prosecutors said Simmons, who had been Leo’s girlfriend, had recently taken out a restraining order against Leo.

Leo, prosecutors continued, had multiple restraining orders dating back years.

This week, prosecutors said Leo walked into the Tiverton police station lobby to turn himself in while wearing a blood-soaked t-shirt. There, prosecutors said Leo told a dispatcher he had just killed his girlfriend.

Leo’s attorney on Tuesday said he had not seen all the video evidence of the murder and his client’s alleged confession.

Leo’s family left court without comment.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, meanwhile, called the situation a “horrific murder” and said he will stay on the case “every step of the way.”

Leo was held without bail on Tuesday and is due back in court next month.

