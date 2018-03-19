MONROE, GA (WHDH) — A man is behind bars following a scuffle with a deputy in Georgia.

Police said the suspect wrestled with a sheriff’s deputy after getting pulled over for speeding on Sunday.

Video showed the suspect stealing the deputy’s cruiser following the scuffle.

Investigators said a good Samaritan helped chase after the suspect before police were able to track him down and take him into custody.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)