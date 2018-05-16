Suspect wanted after 2 men shot in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect is on the run after two men were shot Wednesday night in Chelsea.

The shooting happened on Chestnut Street. Police said both men, who are 18 and 27 years old, were shot in the leg. Both men were taken to Massachuestts General Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police said this started after an altercation and was not a random shooting.

