Suspected cocaine trafficker arrested after Wareham traffic stop

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Onset man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with 470 grams of cocaine on Wednesday.

Officers patrolling the area near Lashii Ortiz’s home on Onset Avenue around 10 a.m. arrested him on Main Avenue after a search of his body and vehicle revealed 388 grams of suspected cocaine in one large bag, 31 individual baggies of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine totaling 28 grams, according to police.

Detectives also found a digital scale, $645 cash, 2 cellphones, and a large knife in the vehicle.

A search warrant was later carried out at Ortiz’s home and officers found another 54 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine.

He is facing charges of trafficking in over 200 grams of cocaine, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Ortiz is expected to receive additional charges in connection with the drugs allegedly found inside his home.

Police say the estimated street value of the narcotics seized is about $47,000.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)