Suspected gunman in David Ortiz shooting claims he didn’t know Sox legend was target

The man who allegedly admitted to shooting Red Sox legend David Ortiz last weekend claims he was only told the clothing color of his target and didn’t mean to shoot him.

Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, 25, was surrounded by police in a Dominican Republic courthouse Friday night. He is one of nine people under arrest in the murder for hire plot to kill the former Red Sox slugger.

From behind bars, Ferreira-Cruz admitted to reporters that he pulled the trigger but mistook Ortiz for someone else.

“I was told the clothing color, nothing else,” Ferreira-Cruz said. “I didn’t see him.”

But, prosecutors are not buying it. They say the suspect admitted to targeting Ortiz but changed his story because he feared retribution from Big Papi’s fans behind bars.

Police led the suspects involved in the incident through a courthouse Friday night for the second time in as many days. The suspects were wearing military helmets and bullet-proof vests when they faced the judge.

The court announced that all nine suspects will spend a year in prison while they await trial.

A surveillance recording from the Santo Domingo bar Sunday night shows the gunman approaching Ortiz and shooting him at nearly point-blank range.

The director of the National Police says someone offered the suspects $8,000 to perform the hit.

A motive is still unclear.

Ferreira-Cruz, of Reading, Pennsylvania, is also facing armed robbery charges in New Jersey.

