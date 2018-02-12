Suspected poacher mauled to death by lions, police say

(WHDH) – A pack of lions reportedly mauled and ate a man believed to have been hunting illegally in Africa over the weekend.

Police said the remains of the suspected poacher were found Saturday at a private game park near Kruger National Park in South Africa, according to Agence France-Presse.

“It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions. They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains,” Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe told AFP.

Police said a loaded hunting rifle was found near the body, in the same area where police said animals have been poached in increasing numbers over the past several years.

According to The South African, the wild lion population in the country dropped dramatically in 2017, going from 30,000 to 20,000.

Authorities did not identify the victim in the mauling.

