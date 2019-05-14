Suspects arraigned on drug charges after Worcester police seize 320 grams of fentanyl

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Five people were arraigned on drug trafficking charges Friday after Worcester police seized 320 grams of a substance suspected to be the synthetic opioid fentanyl and $26,837.

Officers executing a search warrant for 637 Grafton St. arrested Jonyl A. Dominguez, 33, and Jorge L. Martinez-Encarnacion, 31, after finding about 200 grams of the substance believed to be fentanyl and a large amount of cash, according to Worcester police.

A second warrant was executed at 60 Plantation St., where officers allegedly found more fentanyl and various items used to break up large amounts of narcotics.

Gioconda Reyes, 26, Tania Ramos, 38, and Sharina Maria-Reyes, 23, were taken into custody.

All five were charged with trafficking in 200 grams or more of heroin, morphine, or opium as well as conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Dominguez is also facing four counts of distribution of a Class A substance and was ordered held without bail.

Martinez-Encarnacion was released on $10,000 bail.

Reyes was ordered held without bail.

Ramos and Maria-Reyes were released without bail on a GPS monitoring device.

