STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Three suspects involved in a high speed police chase this week were called to court Thursday, facing a judge for an arraignment on charges of receiving stolen property.

Police put out a “be on the lookout” message for the suspects and their car after an alleged armed robbery in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Police gave chase, eventually catching up with the suspects after police said they crashed their car into a snowbank outside a daycare in Sterling.

No one was injured, officials said.

State police identified the three suspects as Isaiah Graham, Lacine Cisse and Aguibou Karambe, all of New York.

Thursday’s arraignment took place at Clinton District Court.

Massachusetts State Police officials said Wednesday that the suspects are expected to face charges in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)