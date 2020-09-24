MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspects whose gunfire sent a bullet through the window of a bedroom where two young kids were sleeping in Manchester, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of 207 Pine St. around 2:15 a.m. spoke with the caller who said they heard five or six gunshots before looking out their window toward Auburn South Back alley and seeing a white Volkswagen speed away with its lights off.

Police canvassed the area for victims but said they only found a few droplets of blood and no shell casings or bullet holes.

Around 3 a.m., police received another report regarding gunshots, this time near the area of 234 Green St.

The caller reported that she had gotten up to use the bathroom and heard multiple gunshots.

She returned to her bedroom and found glass on the bed before realizing that a bullet shattered a window located inside the room where her two young children were sleeping, police said.

They were uninjured.

Police say the two reports appear to stem from the same incident and that this is also the same general area where a shooting occurred on Sept. 1 when a woman was shot in the leg near the Dollar Deluxe on Union Street.

“There have been several instances of violence in this area,” says Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant. “These incidents are dangerous and reckless and they will not be tolerated in our city. The Manchester Police Department has been and will continue to do whatever it takes to find the person(s) responsible. The residents of Manchester should not have to live in fear.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

