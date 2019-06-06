Suspicious death investigation underway in Worcester after body found in van

WORCESTER (WHDH) – Worcester police launched a suspicious death investigation Wednesday after a dead body was found inside a van in the parking lot of a local tow yard, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a possible dead body at Early’s Towing on Park Avenue about 2:20 p.m. found a deceased person inside a van that had been towed to Early’s after being found in the parking lot of 645 Park Ave., according to Worcester police.

The owner of that lot said he called the tow company after the van sat there untouched for about two weeks.

The body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will conduct an autopsy in the hopes of identifying the victim and their cause of death.

A witness who said they could see inside the van said the body was inside a plastic storage container.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

An investigation is ongoing.

