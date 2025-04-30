ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after an MBTA Commuter Rail train and an SUV were involved in a crash in Abington Wednesday, officials said.

At around noon, the train hit the vehicle in the area of 242 Centre St., according to the MBTA Transit Police.

Officials determined the crossing gates were working, down, and the safety warning system was fully engaged when a woman drove a car through the right-of-way.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SKY-7 spotted the stopped train and damaged car near Centre and Park avenues soon after the crash.

Police were on scene of the incident.

“Nobody wants to wait five minutes, so my wife will be out here watching for the kids bus to come by. People go around that gate, and this person did it this morning and didn’t survive I’m sorry to say,” said a nearby neighbor.

Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

