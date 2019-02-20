LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tire that broke free from a pickup truck on Interstate 95 slammed into the windshield of an SUV Wednesday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to I-95 near exit 30 around 7:15 a.m. found the windshield of a Jeep Compass shattered and the roof dented after the tire of a Ford pickup truck came loose.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicles have been towed away from the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)