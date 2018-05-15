Swampscott man accused of raping 2 people at gunpoint held on $50K bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Swampscott man accused of raping two different people at gunpoint in Boston has been ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

Joseph Losano, 51, was arraigned on two counts of rape Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court.

Losano, who was arrested Tuesday, is accused of taking two victims into his car and later sexually assaulting them at gunpoint.

If he posts bail, a judge ordered that Losano stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victims.

He is due back in court June 19.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Losano is urged to come forward and contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

