School officials at Dover-Sherborn High School recently responded after a swastika was found drawn on a Jewish student’s car parked at the school last week, officials said.

Schools Superintendent Beth McCoy said in a letter to families that a swastika was drawn in dirt on the student’s car.

McCoy said the incident has remained under investigation as officials seek to find the person or persons responsible.

“Our hearts and our resolve go out to the student who had to suffer this assault on their sense of safety, identity, and belonging – and to all members of our community who live with the risks that antisemitism represents,” McCoy said in a statement.

McCoy said the Dover-Sherborn Public Schools are taking “deliberate steps with students, staff and families to promote learning and healing in regard to this incident,” adding that officials “appreciate the outpouring of support from the community.”

Students were notified this week and given safe spaces to process and share information.

“I thought we were better,” student Walker Adams told reporters on Friday.

Adams said the school has “a great community,” adding that he was surprised to hear about this incident.

“[T]his does reflect anything about this community at all,” Adams said.

McCoy said school officials have reached out to the Anti-Defamation League as well as Dover police following this incident.