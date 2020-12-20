Sweet time: 16th annual Candyland event held in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the pandemic, a local nonprofit was still able to hold its annual festive game day in Charlestown Sunday.

Pitching In For Kids held its 16th annual Candy Land Playathon at The Anchor Boston, giving out board games for families in need to play in a distanced setting. The nonprofit provides grants to help children through sports-related events and programs.

“This gives us a chance to give back to the community,” said Kevin Ward of Pitching In For Kids.

Families got to take the games and other toys home as well. For more information on Pitching In For Kids, visit their website.

