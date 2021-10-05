WHDH) — A tarantula that was rescued from a rooftop over the weekend turned out to be an old Halloween decoration, officials said.

An animal rescue staffer responding to a call from a person concerned that a pet tarantula was stranded on the roof of a home in California quickly scaled a ladder in a bid to save the wayward arachnid, according to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

When the staffer reached the spider and went to place it in a plastic enclosure, they realized that the creature was nothing more than a forgotten Halloween decoration.

“Our Animal Rescue & Control staff arrived to rescue the spider, but it was actually a Halloween decoration, not a pet Tarantula requiring our help,” the humane society said in a Facebook post.

